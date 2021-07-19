Post-Match Interviews From Slammiversary You Won’t See Anywhere Else

Exclusive / July 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras were rolling for these exclusive post-match interviews from this past Saturday’s earth-shattering Slammiversary Pay-Per-View! Hear from IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Thunder Rosa, the duo of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, the legendary Mickie James, and so many more!
