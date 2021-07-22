BTI Reveals What Happened After Slammiversary Went Off the Air

News / July 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Jay White shocked the world when he confronted IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Don Callis at the conclusion of last Saturday’s Slammiversary. But the action didn’t stop once Slammiversary went off the air and the BTI cameras were there to capture it all. Former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions FinJuice made their presence felt when they hit the ring to break up the stare-down between White and the members of The Elite. As FinJuice cleared the ring, it was an opportunistic Jay White who stood tall after laying out his opponent at NJPW Resurgence, David Finlay, with a vicious Blade Runner!
This week’s post-Slammiversary edition of BTI also featured an explosive matchup as Petey Williams and Trey Miguel joined forces to battle Kal Herro and Tony Gunn. After failing to capture the X-Division Title in the return of Ultimate X at Slammiversary, Petey and Trey were determined to bounce back with a win. The X-Division mainstays did just that when Petey locked in the Sharpshooter, awarding his team the victory via submission.
Our world changed again at Slammiversary. On a new edition of Iceman’s Intel, George Iceman revealed that the Bullet Club may be looking to grow its ranks. Is that why the leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White, has come to IMPACT Wrestling? Certainly, our questions will be answered as the fallout from Slammiversary unfolds.
