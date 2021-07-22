Eddie Edwards & W. Morrissey Continue Their Personal Rivalry in a Hardcore Match at Homecoming

News / July 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming July 31st at 8pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, a special one night, mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King & Queen for the very first time – but the action doesn’t stop there!
W. Morrissey needed the help of an illegal steel chain in order to obtain victory over Eddie Edwards at Slammiversary. Following a wild parking lot brawl, these two rivals will settle the score in a match where there are no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes. At Homecoming, W. Morrissey collides with Eddie Edwards in a Hardcore Match!
