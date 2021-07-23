Gallery: Mickie & Purrazzo Make History, Plus More on the First IMPACT! After Slammiversary

Gallery / July 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following an unforgettable Slammiversary, the momentum continued into last night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. See the action from every angle in this stunning ringside photo gallery, featuring the history-making exchange between Mickie James and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Plus, Jay White made his presence felt when he went face-to-face with The Elite, Havok and Rosemary put their newly-won Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line in the main event and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.