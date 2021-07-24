Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green Set for Homecoming King & Queen Tournament

News / July 24, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming July 31st at 8pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, a special one night, mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King & Queen for the very first time!
Chelsea Green made her triumphant return at Slammiversary when she joined forces with Matt Cardona to defeat Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood. With momentum in their favor, Green and Cardona will team up once again as they enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament!
Stay tuned as more teams in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament are announced.
