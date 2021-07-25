Rosemary & Crazzy Steve Bring Decay to the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament

News / July 25, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming July 31st at 8pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, a special one night, mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King & Queen for the very first time!
At Slammiversary, Rosemary and Havok defeated Fire ‘N Flava to become Knockouts Tag Team Champions for the very first time. Decay will look to continue their winning ways when Rosemary teams up with Crazzy Steve to enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament!
Stay tuned as more teams in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament are announced.
