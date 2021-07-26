IMPACT! Exclusives: Jay White Ushers in a New Era, Gail Kim Gets Invited to NWA Empowerrr

Exclusive / July 26, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these exclusive clips that you won’t see on television! After Chris Bey came to the aid of NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White during an attack from The Good Brothers, the new allies prepare for war against the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions this Thursday on IMPACT! Mickie James invites Gail Kim to join her at NWA Empowerrr, FinJuice align themselves with No Way and Fallah Bahh, plus more!
Tune in to a new episode this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV!