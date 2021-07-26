Little Petey Pump, Thicc Mama Pump, Dreamer & Ellering Form Duos for the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament

News / July 26, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, a special one night, mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King & Queen for the very first time!
It’s a dream team of epic proportions as “Little Petey Pump” Petey Williams and “Thicc Mama Pump” Jordynne Grace fight side-by-side in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament! Will their inspiration from the legendary Scott Steiner lead them victory?
Also, two names that are synonymous with Professional Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering, seek victory as they team up in the King & Queen Tournament at Homecoming!
Stay tuned as more teams in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament are announced.
