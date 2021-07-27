Brian Myers & Mystery Partner Enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament

News / July 27, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, a special one night, mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King & Queen for the very first time!
Following a string of losses to Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Tenille Dashwood blamed Brian Myers for their lack of success. Now Myers must find a new partner to team with him in the King & Queen Tournament at Homecoming!
Stay tuned as more teams in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament are announced.
Click here for everything you need to know about Homecoming!