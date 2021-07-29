BTI Turns Into Chaos as Steve Maclin Attempts to Annihilate Trey Miguel

News / July 29, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Steve Maclin has destroyed everyone in his path since making his IMPACT debut just a short time ago. After demanding more competition, Maclin was faced with his toughest challenge yet when he battled Trey Miguel in this week’s BTI exclusive matchup. Trey was dominated for several minutes but would find an opening to bring the fight to Maclin. After a back-and-forth contest, both men could not make it back into the ring before the count of ten, resulting in a double countout. Maclin was not going to let Trey escape unscathed as he delivered a brutal post-match beatdown. But just as Maclin was about to assault Trey with a steel chair, it was IMPACT veteran Petey Williams who came to this aid. A brawl broke out between the two adversaries and BTI ended in total anarchy! While there may not have been a definitive winner, one thing is for certain – things are far from over between Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel and Petey Williams!
You never know what’s going to happen on BTI, Thursday nights at 7/6c on AXS TV!