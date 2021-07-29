Final Three Teams & X-Division Title Clash Official for Homecoming This Saturday

News / July 29, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, a special one night, mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King & Queen for the very first time! On the final IMPACT! before this historic event, the final three teams were announced:
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo looks to add yet another milestone to her long list of accolades when she and a mystery partner enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament! Who will team up with “The Virtuosa” for a shot at greatness?
Swinger’s Palace will be represented in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament when the casino’s muscle, Hernandez, teams up with the Swingerella, Alisha Edwards!
In perhaps one of the most unexpected pairings of the tournament, Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz will join forces after Fallah asked her to Homecoming with a bouquet of flowers!
Just two weeks after successfully defending the X-Division Title in one of the greatest Ultimate X matches of all time, Josh Alexander looks to continue his impressive reign when he defends the title against Decay‘s Black Taurus at Homecoming. While some champions may have taken time off after a match as grueling as Ultimate X, Alexander went straight to Scott D’Amore and demanded more competition. Who will leave Homecoming with the X-Division Title around their waist?
