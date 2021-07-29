IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: July 29, 2021

Results / July 29, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Gia Miller interviews Scott D’Amore who confirms the rumors that something big is planned for tonight. Tommy Dreamer interrupts and reminds D’Amore that they still don’t have a new #1 contender for Kenny Omega’s IMPACT World Title. D’Amore receives a phone call and leaves that decision in Dreamer’s hands.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White & Chris Bey
After Jay White asked Chris Bey to join the Bullet Club, will they find success as a team here tonight? Bey quickens the pace and takes Anderson off his feet with a flying dropkick. Gallows hits Bey with a big boot, followed by a sidewalk slam. The Good Brothers cut off the ring as they begin to wear Bey down. Bey soars through the air with the crossbody to Gallows, then makes the tag to White. Switchblade is on a roll, hitting Anderson with a modified suplex for two. Gallows brawls with White on the outside. Moments later, Gallows catches Bey in mid-air and hits a thunderous chokeslam. The Good Brothers put Bey away with the Magic Killer for three.
Fallah Bahh asks Tasha Steelz to enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament with him. Shockingly, she accepts!
Kaleb With a K w/ Tenille Dashwood vs Taylor Wilde
Taylor Wilde is back and she’s coming after Tenille Dashwood! But first, she must get through Dashwood’s personal photographer, Kaleb With a K. Taylor goes for a Hurricanrana but Kaleb counters into a clothesline. Taylor avoids an incoming charge from Kaleb, then successfully hits the Hurricanrana! Kaleb comes right back with a superkick for two. The fight spills to the outside where Taylor connects with a tornado DDT! Taylor hits a bridge German suplex to score the impressive victory.
After Chris Bey was pinned in their tag team match earlier tonight, Jay White tells him he’s not Bullet Club material but is willing to give him a chance at redemption.
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander demands more competition. Scott D’Amore gives him what he wants in the form of an X-Division Title defense against Decay’s Black Taurus, this Saturday at Homecoming!
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo reveals that she’s been diversifying her training with help from Invicta FC Atomweight Champion, Alesha Zappitella. Purrazzo also says that she’ll be competing in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament but the identity of her partner will remain a mystery!
Fallah Bahh, No Way & FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera
After being targeted by Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera, the team of FinJuice, Fallah Bahh and the recently debuted No Way join forces for tag team action! Fallah gets Irish whipped by his own partners as they send him crashing into Fulton. Rohit intervenes, allowing his team to gain control with a series of quick tags. Fallah fights out of a headlock, then sits on Ace to create separation! Finlay enters the fray as he takes out Rohit with a backbreaker. Shera brings his momentum to a halt but pays for it as FinJuice dropkick him to the floor! No Way hits a pop-up punch on Rohit. Fallah catches Fulton in mid-air and plants him to the mat with a Samoan Drop. Ace Austin flies as he takes out everyone with a Fosbury Flop! Finlay hits the Trash Panda on Rohit to score the victory for his team.
Tommy Dreamer informs IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega that in two weeks, there will be a battle royal to determine the new #1 contender for the IMPACT World Title at Emergence!
Jay White and Chris Bey blindside FinJuice in the back! White sends a message to his NJPW Resurgence opponent, David Finlay.
IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and “The Invisible Hand” Don Callis are in the ring. Callis is furious that Tommy Dreamer booked a #1 contenders battle royal in two weeks to determine Omega’s next challenger. Sami Callihan interrupts and says that he’s going to win the battle royal but first, he and two partners will take on Omega and The Good Brothers in a six-man tag next Thursday! Out of nowhere, AEW star and IMPACT veteran Frankie Kazarian jumps the guardrail and attacks them from behind!
On the other side of the curtain, Tommy Dreamer whispers the name of who he has in mind to be Sami Callihan and Frankie Kazarian’s partner next week. Kazarian likes what he hears but Callihan doesn’t think they will go for it.
Su Yung is back and it appears as though Kimber Lee’s time has come!
ECW legend Francine rejects Brian Myers’ request to team with him this Saturday in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament! His search for a partner continues.
Violent By Design (Deaner & Rhino) w/ Eric Young & Joe Doering vs Rich Swann & Willie Mack
After losing the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary, Violent By Design placed the blame on Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Following VBD’s blindside attack on them last week, Rich and Willie are out for revenge in this tag team collision. Deaner and Rhino attack them before the bell to gain the early advantage. Rich and Willie turn the tide as Swann flies with a corkscrew to the floor! Moments later, EY distracts Swann by waving the VBD flag, which allows Deaner to regain control. Swann makes the tag to Willie, who hits Deaner with a standing Moonsault for two! Rich hits Rhino with a handspring cutter, followed by the Phoenix Splash to win!
Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green head to Swinger’s Palace for a date! Alisha suggests that a team representing Swinger’s Palace should enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament. W. Morrissey interrupts and tells Alisha that her husband, Eddie Edwards, won’t be the same after their Hardcore match this Saturday at Homecoming.
Tommy Dreamer recruits Eddie Edwards to join Sami Callihan and Frankie Kazarian as they battle IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers next Thursday on IMPACT! Eddie makes it clear that while he doesn’t trust Callihan, he fully trusts Dreamer and that’s why he’s accepting.
Moose vs Chris Sabin
After Chris Sabin defeated Moose at Slammiversary, the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God” demanded a rematch here tonight! Moose catches Sabin in mid-air and whips his head into the steel steps. Moose takes a bottle of water from a fan and splashes it in Sabin’s face before delivering a series of thunderous chops. Moose takes a moment to gloat when Sabin capitalizes and bites his finger! Sabin soars through the air with a huge crossbody to the outside! Sabin spikes Moose with a top rope tornado DDT but Moose somehow kicks out at two. Moose fights off the Cradle Shock, then hits the Lights Out spear to win.
After the match, Moose looks to continue the assault but Sabin turns it around and sends Moose retreating with a top rope crossbody! The brawl continues as IMPACT! goes off the air.