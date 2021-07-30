IMPACT! Exclusives: Cardona & Green Look to Become King & Queen, Moose Prepares for the #1 Contenders Battle Royal

Exclusive / July 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these exclusive clips that you won’t see on television! The undefeated duo of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green lay claim to the throne in this Saturday’s Homecoming King & Queen Tournament! After defeating Chris Sabin in the main event, Moose refocuses his attention on the IMPACT World Title as he declares his entry into the #1 Contenders Battle Royal on August 12th!
Relive the final IMPACT! before Homecoming in this stunning ringside photo gallery!