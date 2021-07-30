IMPACT! Photos: Jay White Makes His In-Ring Debut, Moose Evens the Score with Sabin

Gallery / July 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the final IMPACT! before Homecoming in this stunning ringside photo gallery! See the action from every angle as NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White made his IMPACT in-ring debut and joined forces with Chris Bey to battle IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers! Plus, following his loss to Chris Sabin at Slammiversary, Moose was intent on exacting his revenge in the main event and more!
