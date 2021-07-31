Homecoming on IMPACT Plus Results

Results / July 31, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Tonight, a special one night, mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King and Queen for the very first time!
The Drama King, Matthew Rehwoldt, makes his shocking IMPACT debut and will be the partner of Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo!
Hernandez & Alisha w/ Johnny Swinger vs Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt – King & Queen Tournament 1st Round
The Drama King, Matthew Rehwoldt makes his shocking IMPACT debut and will be the partner of Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo! Hernandez tags into the match and Purrazzo goes toe-to-toe with the big man! Purrazzo almost takes him off his feet with a bicycle kick! Alisha sends Purrazzo to the outside, allowing Hernandez to hit Rehwoldt with a delayed vertical suplex. The pace quickens as Hernandez connects with running senton on Rehwoldt. Hernandez soars through the air with a dive to the floor! Alisha flies as she takes out everyone with a crossbody! Rehwoldt plants Hernandez face-first into the mat to win the match and advance to the next round!
Little Petey Pump & Thicc Mama Pump vs Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green – King & Queen Tournament 1st Round
Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace pay homage to Scott Steiner tonight. Petey and Jordynne show off their strength as they connect with a double vertical suplex on Cardona. Petey crashes and burns on the floor, allowing Cardona to gain control. Petey hits a tornado DDT out of the corner, then makes the tag to Jordynne who comes in like a house of fire! Jordynne and Cheslea exchange strikes but Chelsea gains the upperhand with a curb stomp! Petey and Jordynne both attempt Canadian Destroyers but Cardona and Chelsea fight out! Petey takes out Cardona with a dive to the floor. In the ring, Chelsea hits Jordynne with the Unprettier to win!
After the match, Steve Maclin sends a physical message to Petey as he lays him out with a blindside attack!
W. Morrissey is going to show the whole world that Eddie Edwards is a fraud when they clash in a Hardcore match later tonight.
Sam Beale reveals that he has recruited extreme wrestling legend Missy Hyatt to be Brian Myers’ partner in the King & Queen Tournament!
Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering vs Brian Myers & Missy Hyatt w/ Sam Beale – King & Queen Tournament 1st Round
Missy Hyatt tells Myers that she’s not a wrestler but she’s going to compete in this match regardless! Hyatt is about to square off with Ellering when she ducks and tags out to Myers. Dreamer and Ellering cut off the ring and deliver a series of double team maneuvers to Myers. Moments later, Myers distracts the referee, allowing Beale to attack Dreamer from the outside! Dreamer creates separation with a Death Valley Driver. Myers wants to tag out but Missy Hyatt retreats to the back! Dreamer and Ellering hit the Doomdsay Device on Myers to win and advance to the next round!
Violent By Design remind Rich Swann and Willie Mack that this world belongs to them.
Decay (Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary & Crazzy Steve) vs Fallah & Flava (Fallah Bahh & Tasha Steelz) – King & Queen Tournament 1st Round
Fallah Bahh joins forces with Tasha Steelz to create – Fallah & Flava! But they are faced with a tough test in the form of Decay and one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Rosemary takes Tasha off her feet with a step-up forearm out of the corner. Tasha knees Rosemary from the apron, allowing Fallah to take control. Fallah is terrified when Rosemary comes back from the dead! Rosemary traps Tasha in the Upside Down. Steve hits his signature jumping DDT on Fallah to score the victory!
Steve Maclin says that he attacked Petey Williams because he’s in his way of achieving his ultimate goal – becoming X-Division Champion!
Willie Mack w/ Rich Swann vs Deaner w/ Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Rhino)
Deaner charges at Willie before the opening bell but Willie sidesteps and sends Deaner over the top rope with a clothesline! EY hooks Willie’s leg from the outside but it doesn’t phase him as he continues the attack on Deaner. Willie catches Deaner in mid-air and hits an Exploder suplex! Willie connects with a Samoan Drop, followed by his signature standing Moonsault. Deaner hits a sit-down powerbomb out of the corner for two. Deaner counters the Stunner into a running neckbreaker for another near fall! Willie succesfully hits the Stunner but Rhino puts Deaner’s leg on the bottom rope! A brawl breaks out on the outside. Meanwhile, EY cracks Willie in the back with the VBD flag! Deaner hits the Deaner DDT to win.
Gia Miller interviews Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green ahead of the 2nd round in the King & Queen Tournament.
Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green – King & Queen Tournament 2nd Round
Chelsea Green offers a handshake to her longtime friend Deonna Purrazzo but “The Virtuosa” denies her! Cardona sends Rehwoldt to the outside with a sliding dropkick, then Chelsea does the same to Deonna! Rehwoldt baits Cardona into a dive but he moves at the last second, causing Cardona to collide with the unprotected floor. As Rehwoldt wears Cardona down, Deonna knocks Chelsea off the apron, preventing him from making the tag! Cardona finally creates some separation and makes the tag to the fiery Chelsea Green! Cardona hits Rehwoldt with Radio Silence. Deonna locks in the Fujiwara Armbar on Cardona but Green breaks it up! Deonna prevents Cardona from going for Radio Silence. Rehwoldt takes advantage of the distraction, planting Cardona to the mat for three!
Missy Hyatt makes Sam Beale pay after being blamed for losing their tournament match earlier tonight!
Decay (Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary & Crazzy Steve) vs Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering – King & Queen Tournament 2nd Round
It’s a stalemate in the opening moments as Rosemary, Rachael Ellering, Crazzy Steve and Tommy Dreamer match each other’s offense move for move – including a four-way bite off! Rosemary hits Rachael with a Slingblade for two. Dreamer clobbers Steve with repeated fists in the corner, followed by his signature DDT! Rosemary spears Ellering out of the ring but gets caught with a Piledriver from Dreamer! Steve reverses a pin attempt from Dreamer into one of his own to win!
Alisha gives her husband, Eddie Edwards, his trademark kendo stick and tells him to end W. Morrissey once and for all!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs Black Taurus w/ Knockouts Tag Team Champion Havok – X-Division Championship
Alexander takes Taurus off his feet with a big boot. Taurus hits a powerslam to gain momentum, followed by a pump-handle backbreaker. Taurus is in total control as he begins to wear Alexander down. Taurus dives through the ropes and hits a Tope Con Hilo to the floor. Alexander hits one German suplex after the other, then sends Taurus toppling to the outside! Alexander connects with a running crossbody to the back of Taurus. Alexander soars with a top rope Moonsault but Taurus kicks out at two! Taurus hits the spear for a very close near fall! Both men are down after Alexander spikes Taurus all the way from the top rope to the mat! Alexander connects with Divine Intervention to win the match and retain the X-Division Title!
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo lays claim to the throne in the King & Queen Tournament as she and Matthew Rehwoldt prepare to compete in the finals.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs Decay (Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary & Crazzy Steve) – King & Queen Tournament Finals
The biting continues as Rosemary sinks her teeth into Rehwoldt’s arm! Rosemary hits Deonna with a German suplex, followed by a Slingblade for two. Rosemary is about to hit the ropes but Rehwoldt distracts her, allowing Deonna to gain control. Steve cranks the neck of Rehwoldt, then connects with a cannonaball in the corner! Decay lock in a double Upside Down as Deonna and Rehwoldt scream in agony! Rosemary almost puts Deonna away following a Scorpion Death Drop! Steve takes out Rehwoldt with a slingshot crossbody to the floor! In the ring, Deonna hits the Queen’s Gambit Piledriver on Rosemary to win! Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt are your Homecoming King & Queen!
After the match, Gia Miller presents Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt with the Homecoming King & Queen tiaras, making their coronation official.
W. Morrissey vs Eddie Edwards – Hardcore Match
Eddie is embracing the crowd when Morrissey attacks him from behind to jumpstart the match! Eddie tries to fight back with a trash can lid but Morrissey brings his offense to a halt by sending him over the top rope to the floor. Morrissey kicks a trash can into Eddie’s face with a big boot. Morrissey wraps a steel chain around Eddie’s neck and chokes him with it. Eddie turns the tide with a Sunset Flip powerbomb into a pile of chairs and trash can lids! Morrissey goes for a powerbomb on the ramp but Eddie counters into a back body drop! Eddie charges down the ramp but momentum shifts once again as Morrissey drives him into the ring apron! Eddie is perched on the top rope when Morrissey kicks him offf, sending him crashing through a table on the floor! Morrissey catches Eddie in mid-air and hits a Chokeslam onto a ladder that does not budge! Morrissey ties Eddie’s hands together, then assaults him with a kendo stick. With his hands still tied, Eddie shoulder tackles Morrissey through a table! Eddie dishes out some payback with Kenny the kendo stick. Eddie wraps his knee with a steel chain, then connects with the Boston Knee Party to win the match and end Morrissey’s undefeated streak!
