Deonna Purrazzo Brings The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship To Nashville, August 5-6

Press Release / August 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Purrazzo Talks With The Media, Visits An Animal Shelter in Nashville & More
Deonna Purrazzo, the reigning and defending Knockouts Champion of IMPACT Wrestling, will be in Nashville on Thursday & Friday, August 5-6, to speak with the local media and more in advance of the mid-August IMPACT Wrestling shows in Nashville.
Purrazzo, a two-time Knockouts Champion, has held the prestigious title for more than a combined 350 days since her IMPACT debut in June, 2020.
Purrazzo and the rest of the IMPACT Wrestling roster returns to Nashville on Sunday, August 15, for the first of three consecutive days of IMPACT shows at Skyway Studios in Nashville – all to be filmed for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, which airs every Thursday (7-9 p.m. CT) on AXS TV.
The IMPACT Schedule in August features 6 shows over 3 days, with more than 50 wrestlers joining Purrazzo for high-flying, action-packed in-ring action, filmed in front of a raucous crowd of loyal fans. Here is the August IMPACT schedule, all times local Nashville time:
Sunday, August 15, 3-6pm
Sunday, August 15, 7-10pm
Monday, August 16, 3-6pm
Monday, August 16, 7-10pm
Tuesday, August 17, 3-6pm
Tuesday, August 17, 7-10pm
A New Jersey native, Purrazzo made her pro wrestling debut in 2013. She has won championships in multiple promotions, competed around the world and is known for her lethal Fujiwara Armbar, which has caused countless opponents to tap out. Plus, Purrazzo won the first-ever Knockouts 30-minute Iron Man match, earning the title, “The Iron-Woman of IMPACT Wrestling.”
Away from the ring, Purrazzo enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, also an IMPACT Wrestling star, and their two dogs. In fact, she will be presenting a Special Toy to a dog at a Nashville animal shelter.