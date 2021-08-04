The Good Brothers to Defend IMPACT Titles on AEW Dynamite Next Week

News / August 4, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
In a historic first, The Good Brothers will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against AEW’s The Dark Order next Wednesday, August 11th on AEW Dynamite!
The announcement came just moments ago during the live AEW show on TNT.
Reached via text message, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore said: “The Good Brothers and I may not always see eye to eye but they are the greatest tag team in professional wrestling. I’m confident they’ll underline that fact on AEW’s show next week.”
The Good Brothers – Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson – have traversed the ‘Forbidden Door’ between IMPACT and other major promotions many times since their shocking IMPACT debuts in July of 2020. In fact, the two-time IMPACT tag champions wrestled an official AEW match as far back as early January.
However, next Wednesday’s Dynamite show at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, will be the first time the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships will be defended on an event promoted by AEW.
We will continue to follow this story as it develops.
AEW Dynamite airs on TNT Wednesdays at 8/7c.