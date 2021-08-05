A Brave New World Is Arising at Emergence on IMPACT Plus

News / August 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
An array of new stars shine brightly in the night sky, a brave new world is arising! On Friday, August 20th at 8pm ET, IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence streaming exclusively on IMPACT Plus!
At Slammiversary, The Good Brothers captured the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles from Violent By Design, bringing more gold into The Elite’s possession. After VBD enacted their rematch clause for Emergence, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore added Rich Swann and Willie Mack to the match for defeating Violent By Design just a week prior! Who will leave Emergence as IMPACT World Tag Team Champions when three of IMPACT’s top tag teams collide?
After defeating Black Taurus at Homecoming, Josh Alexander eagerly awaited his next challenger for the X-Division Title. It didn’t take long for one to emerge as Jake Something defeated Rohit Raju, Daivari and Trey Miguel in an X-Division #1 Contenders match just days later on IMPACT! Will Josh Alexander continue his trend-setting title reign or will Jake Something take his career to the next level and capture IMPACT gold for the very first time?
Stay tuned for more Emergence news and match announcements!