Did Fallah Bahh Conquer His Fears on Before the IMPACT?

News / August 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
BTI kicked off the fallout from last Saturday’s Homecoming on IMPACT Plus! After Fallah Bahh was scared off by Rosemary in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament, he turned his attention to another member of Decay, Crazzy Steve, in this week’s exclusive match. Their respective tag team partners, Decay and No Way, were at ringside as they looked to build momentum in the stacked tag team division. Following a back-and-forth contest, it was another case of intimidation from Decay that led to Fallah’s downfall. Steve would go on to connect with his signature jumping DDT to score the all-important W.
