Follow Deonna Purrazzo’s Media Tour in Nashville

News / August 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Deonna Purrazzo, the reigning and defending Knockouts Champion of IMPACT Wrestling, is currently in Nashville to speak with the local media in advance of the IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings on August 15, 16 and 17!
A stretch limousine was awaiting her arrival. After all, “The Virtuosa” only travels first class.
Her first stop was at 105.9 The Rock Nashville as Purrazzo took to the airwaves to discuss all things IMPACT.
