IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: August 5, 2021

Results / August 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT! is on the air and the forbidden door is wide open.
Chris Bey w/ NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs Juice Robinson w/ David Finlay
Bey jumpstarts the match with a running dropkick. Juice goes for a vertical suplex but Bey counters into a headlock. Juice crashes and burns with a cannonball in the corner, allowing Bey to hit a Famouser for two. Juice creates separation with a big Spinebuster, then succesfully hits the running cannonball! White and Finlay brawl at ringside as they prepare for their match at NJPW Resurgence! In the ring, Bey hits Juice with The Art of Finesse to score the victory!
Chris Bey w/ NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White def Juice Robinson w/ David Finlay
After the match, White hands Bey a Bullet Club t-shirt, signifying that he’s officially part of the group!
Violent By Design are enacting their rematch clause for an IMPACT World Tag Team Title match against The Good Brothers, August 20th at Emergence! That is, if The Good Brothers can defeat The Dark Order on AEW Dynamite next week!
Fire ‘N Flava tell Gia Miller that despite their recent string of losses, they’re going to get back on track when they face Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering tonight.
Matthew Rehwoldt and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo are in the ring after winning the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament this past Saturday on IMPACT Plus. Purrazzo brags about her list of accolades when Mickie James interrupts. Mickie is here so that Purrazzo can sign the contract to defend the Knockouts Title at NWA EmPowerrr on August 28th. Purrazzo demands to know who her opponent is. Moments later, pro wrestling legend Melina makes her way to the ring and “The Virtuosa” doesn’t hesitate to sign the contract! Both women say that it will be an honor to claim victory when they meet at NWA Empowerrr.
Gia Miller asks Taylor Wilde why she was absent from IMPACT for two months. Wilde say that someone reported her as a suspicious person to border security and that person was named “Kalvin With a K”! After taking out Kaleb With a K last week, Wilde challenges Dashwood to a match next Thursday on IMPACT!
Kimber Lee vows to bring “mother” the souls she requires.
Jake Something vs Daivari vs Rohit Raju w/ Shera vs Trey Miguel – X-Division #1 Contenders Match
The winner of this match will challenge Josh Alexander for the X-Division Title at Emergence! Trey flies in the early going with a springboard Moonsault to the floor. Jake takes control following a running crossbody to everyone on the apron! Jake launches Rohit who then hits Daivari with a DDT in mid-air. Jake hits Trey with a massive sit-down powerbomb but Rohit takes his attention away from the pin! Daivari trips up Rohit from the outside but gets caught with a Black Hole Slam from Jake for the three count!
Jake Something def Daivari, Rohit Raju w/ Shera & Trey Miguel – X-Division #1 Contenders Match
There’s an altercation between Matt Cardona and Rohit Raju after Rohit throws a tantrum in the back!
After coming up short in the X-Division #1 contenders match, Daivari challenges Josh Alexander to a match next week! If Daivari wins, Alexander is willing to give him a shot at the X-Division Title!
Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
Grace hits a Spinebuster, then Irish whips her own partner into Tasha! Grace attempts the Muscle Buster but Tasha fights out of it and makes the tag to Kiera. There’s a huge momentum shift as Fire N Flava begin to wear Jordynne down on their side of the ring. Jordynne creates separation after a double vertical suplex to both Kiera and Tasha! Grace hits Kiera with the Vader Bomb, followed by a leg drop from Ellering. Kiera hits a superkick on Ellering for two. Ellering connects with an assisted Black Hole Slam to score the victory!
Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering def Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)
After the match, Savannah Evans makes her presence felt as she lays out Kiera Hogan while Tasha watches on! Tasha leaves with Evans by her side.
AEW’s Frankie Kazarian says it was his ongoing war against The Elite that brought him back to IMPACT Wrestling for the first time in seven years.
Scott D’Amore adds Rich Swann and Willie Mack to IMPACT World Tag Team Title match at Emergence after they defeated Violent By Design last week!
Steve Maclin vs Jah-C
Maclin destroys Jah-C with a running shoulder tackle in the corner. Maclin has him beat but decides to do more damage instead. Maclin hits his signature sitdown slam to make quick work of his opponent.
Steve Maclin def Jah-C
Maclin is about to assault Jah-C with a steel chair when Petey Williams makes the save and sends him retreating!
Scott D’Amore barges in on another edition of Tenille Dashwood’s All About Me to inform her that she has a match with Taylor Wilde next week!
As he prepares to compete in the #1 Contenders Battle Royal next week, Chris Sabin declares that his rivalry with Moose is far from over!
Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV! Kenny Omega’s next challenger for the IMPACT World Title will be determined in a #1 Contenders Battle Royal, Taylor Wilde goes one-on-one with Tenille Dashwood, Daivari takes on X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, FinJuice collide with Chris Bey and NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White, plus more!
IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega & IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers w/ Don Callis vs Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan & Eddie Edwards
Kazarian squares off with Omega and gains the upper-hand with a springboard leg drop. Gallows delivers a boot to the back of Kazarian, allowing Omega to gain control. Kazarian begins to fight out of the corner, then makes the tag to Eddie. Moments later, Omega brings his momentum to a halt by hooking his leg. Anderson capitalizes with a top rope flying elbow. The Elite crush Eddie with a triple splash but it’s not enough to keep him down. Eddie takes Gallows off his feet, then reluctantly tags in one of his fiercest rivals, Sami Callihan! The pace quickens as Callihan pummels Omega in the corner. Omega hits Kazarian with the V-Trigger! Kazarian sends Gallows toppling to the floor with a clothesline over the top! Callihan takes out Omega with a Piledriver on the apron. Eddie hits the Blue Thunder Bomb on Anderson, followed by the Boston Knee Party to win!
Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan & Eddie Edwards def IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega & IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers w/ Don Callis
After the match, Eddie Edwards is celebrating when W. Morrissey blindsides him! Morrissey lays out Eddie with a brutal powerbomb as IMPACT! goes off the air.