Christian Cage Challenges Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Title on First-Ever AEW Rampage

News / August 11, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following an altercation between IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and Christian Cage earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, a blockbuster match has been made official.
On the first-ever AEW Rampage, this Friday at 10/9c on TNT, Kenny Omega will defend the IMPACT World Title against former two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion in TNA, Christian Cage! In fact, the colossal collision will be the first match of the night and the first match ever on AEW Rampage.
Reached at AEW Dynamite via cell phone, IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore said: “This is a crazy– exciting, but very crazy – time to be a pro-wrestling fan. The IMPACT Wrestling World Championship will be contested on AEW’s brand new Rampage show this Friday. Kenny Omega will defend against two-time former IMPACT champion Christian Cage.“It is another historic first for IMPACT Wrestling, AEW and for wrestling fans who want to see the best take on the best in fresh, exciting scenarios.”
D’Amore added the winner of Friday’s match will defend the IMPACT Wrestling world title just seven days later.
“Kenny Omega is scheduled to defend the IMPACT World Title at Emergence on Friday August 20, against a No.1 contender to be decided on next Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! If Christian Cage leaves Rampage as champion, he will inherit the obligation to defend the title on August 20 at Emergence in Nashville.”
Don’t miss AEW Rampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT!