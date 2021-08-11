Knockouts Photo Shoot Worn Shirts Available Now on IMPACT’s eBay Store

News / August 11, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

The custom-made and autographed IMPACT Wrestling shirts, worn by the Knockouts for a Summer 2021 Photo-Shoot & Video, are now available IMPACT’s eBay Store: www.ebay.com/impactwrestling.

Each shirt is a 1-of-1 … talk about a rare collectible! You can own the shirt that a Knockout designed and worn for this photo!

Many of the shirts are cut and styled to the Knockouts’ personality and fashion.  Several have sequins.  All are highly collectible.

Here are links to each of the 13 shirts now available for auction, which will end on Monday, August 16:

CHELSEA GREEN

https://ebay.us/AHkjCq

RACHAEL ELLERING

https://ebay.us/WNDzKH

GIA MILLER

https://ebay.us/nPcCs9

HAVOK

https://ebay.us/A4Ahyx

TASHA STEELZ

https://ebay.us/gOg45Q

TENILLE DASHWOOD

https://ebay.us/rvSEdU

ROSEMARY

https://ebay.us/8vots5

ALISHA EDWARDS

https://ebay.us/Avu0CX

JORDYNNE GRACE

https://ebay.us/HZYt3J

TAYLOR WILDE

https://ebay.us/G7aOBu

SU YUNG

https://ebay.us/4Bd6Yz

KIMBER LEE

https://ebay.us/19OgDH

DEONNA PURRAZZO

https://ebay.us/e1Jyk

