Knockouts Photo Shoot Worn Shirts Available Now on IMPACT’s eBay Store

News / August 11, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The custom-made and autographed IMPACT Wrestling shirts, worn by the Knockouts for a Summer 2021 Photo-Shoot & Video, are now available IMPACT’s eBay Store: www.ebay.com/impactwrestling.
Each shirt is a 1-of-1 … talk about a rare collectible! You can own the shirt that a Knockout designed and worn for this photo!
Many of the shirts are cut and styled to the Knockouts’ personality and fashion. Several have sequins. All are highly collectible.
Here are links to each of the 13 shirts now available for auction, which will end on Monday, August 16:
CHELSEA GREEN
RACHAEL ELLERING
GIA MILLER
HAVOK
TASHA STEELZ
TENILLE DASHWOOD
ROSEMARY
ALISHA EDWARDS
JORDYNNE GRACE
TAYLOR WILDE
SU YUNG
KIMBER LEE
DEONNA PURRAZZO