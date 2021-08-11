The Good Brothers Remain IMPACT World Tag Team Champions With Win Over The Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

News / August 11, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On a night where we learned that Kenny Omega would defend the IMPACT World Title against Christian Cage on the first-ever AEW Rampage, this Friday at 10/9c on TNT, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers were also making headlines.
Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson battled AEW’s The Dark Order with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles up for grabs. This marked the first time that the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles were defended on AEW programming. After a competitive back-and-forth contest, The Good Brothers proved why they are considered by many to be the greatest tag team in professional wrestling today, as they defeated The Dark Order to retain the gold.
