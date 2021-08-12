IMPACT Newcomers Look to Impress in Exclusive Match on Before the IMPACT

News / August 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
There’s one thing in common amongst the greatest talent in Professional Wrestling – they all want to compete in IMPACT! Earlier tonight on BTI, two IMPACT newcomers, Sam Adonis and Joeasa, went one-on-one with hopes of impressing IMPACT management. It looked as though Adonis was going to be victorious on several occasions but the determined Joeasa would not go down without a fight. In the end, Adonis resorted to cheating as he rolled up Joeasa with a hold of the tights to steal the win.
