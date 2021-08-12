IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: August 12, 2021

Results / August 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following last night’s shocking news that Christian Cage would challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Title this Friday on the first-ever AEW Rampage, the action continues tonight on an all-new IMPACT!
Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K vs Taylor Wilde
Tenille Dashwood has made it clear that she doesn’t want Taylor Wilde in IMPACT Wrestling. But much to her chagrin, Taylor is back and has revenge on her mind! Taylor hits a Hurricanrana but Kaleb drags Tenille under the bottom rope so that she can regain her composure. Tenille tries to use Kaleb’s fanny pack as a weapon but is caught red-handed by the referee. Taylor chases Kaleb around ringside but the distraction allows Tenille to capitalize with a swinging neckbreaker for two. Tenille hits a double underhook slam into the corner, followed by her signature running forearm. Kaleb tries to spray hairspray in the eyes of Taylor but catches the referee instead! Out of nowhere, Madison Rayne returns and blindsides Taylor from behind! Tenille hits the Spotlight Kick to win.
Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K def Taylor Wilde
After the match, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne celebrate their new alliance!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs Daivari
As Josh Alexander prepares to defend his title against Jake Something at Emergence, he has stated that he will give Daivari an X-Division Title opportunity if he can defeat him tonight! Alexander gains control in the early going as Jake Something watches on from the top of the ramp. Alexander collides with Daivari following a running crossbody on the apron. The fight spills to the outside where Daivari sends Alexander into steel guardrail. Daivari puts his feet on the ropes for leverage but Alexander still kicks out at two. Alexander turns the tide with one German suplex after the other, followed by Divine Intervention to win!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander def Daivari
Post-match, Jake Something confronts Josh Alexander in the middle of the ring!
This Friday at 10/9c on TNT, Kenny Omega defends the IMPACT World Title against Christian Cage on the first-ever AEW Rampage!
Before The Good Brothers defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Violent By Design and Rich Swann & Willie Mack at Emergence, Gallows challenges Joe Doering to a match next week!
After Tasha Steelz betrayed her last week, Kiera Hogan is in the ring to address the situation with her former tag team partner. Kiera claims that Tasha went out and got someone who would do her dirty work for her, Savannah Evans. Kiera challenges both of them to meet her face to face but instead, Su Yung and the recently transformed Kimber Lee make their way to the ring! Su controls Kimber with a telepathic power and has her take out Kiera with the Mandible Claw! Kimber drags her up the ramp and into the smoke.
IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis accuse Scott D’Amore and Tony Khan of trying to sabotage his title reign! Omega defends the IMPACT World Title against Christian Cage on the first-ever AEW Rampage!
NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White & Chris Bey vs FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)
After he was welcomed into the Bullet Club last week, Chris Bey joins forces with the group’s leader, Jay White, to battle FinJuice in a preview of what’s to come at NJPW Resurgence! White distracts Juice from the outside, allowing Bey to capitalize with a flurry of offense. Moments later, White repeatedly drives Juice into the hardest part of the ring. After several minutes of being worn down, Juice creates separation with a vertical suplex! Finlay comes in like a house of fire and hits Bey with a spinning suplex for two! Finlay sends White toppling over the top rope with a clothesline. FinJuice have Bey beat following the Doomsday Device but White hits Juice with a steel chair to cause the disqualification!
FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) def NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White & Chris Bey by Disqualification
White sends a message to his NJPW Resurgence opponent this Saturday, David Finlay, as he lays him out with a Blade Runner onto the chair.
In an interview with Gia Miller, Tasha Steelz reveals that she betrayed Kiera Hogan because her wave of momentum was coming to an end. With the powerful Savannah Evans by her side, Tasha believes that she’s untouchable. Fallah Bahh interrupts and asks for their assistance with his ongoing problems involving Decay. Surprisingly, Tasha accepts after laying claim to the Knockouts Tag Team Titles currently held by Rosemary and Havok.
After Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo shows off her recent training with Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Alesha Zappitella, Melina reveals that she’ll be making her IMPACT in-ring debut next Thursday! This comes before Purrazzo defends the Knockouts Title against Melina at NWA EmPowerrr!
Christian Cage sends a message to Kenny Omega just one night away from their historic IMPACT World Title match on AEW Rampage! Cage says that he’s going to return to the IMPACT Zone next week as the new IMPACT World Champion!
Matt Cardona vs John Skyler
John Skyler is out to prove himself tonight as he looks for a spot on the IMPACT roster. Cardona gains control from the opening bell with a running dropkick! Skyler turns things around momentarily with a slingshot spear through the ropes. Cardona is measuring Skyler when Rohit Raju and Shera distract Cardona from the outside. Skyler hits a jumping knee, then rolls up Cardona for the huge upset victory!
John Skyler def Matt Cardona
#1 Contenders Battle Royal – Winner Challenges for IMPACT World Title at Emergence
Sami Callihan, Moose, Petey Williams, Sam Beale, Brian Myers, Willie Mack, Rhino, Deaner, Rich Swann, Fallah Bahh, Ace Austin, Suicide, W. Morrissey, No Way, Madman Fulton, Eddie Edwards, Johnny Swinger, Hernandez, Chris Sabin and Trey Miguel are in the ring. The winner of this Battle Royal will challenge either Kenny Omega or Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Title on August 20th at Emergence!
Morrissey racks up three eliminations in the opening moments, tossing out Suicide, Swinger and Hernandez. Everyone turns their attention to Morrissey as they send him over the top rope for the elimination.
Steve Maclin hooks Petey’s leg from the outside, allowing Beale to capitalize and eliminate him! The problems between Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Violent By Design are far from over as they’re the next four eliminated from the match. Fulton throws No Way over the top but Fallah gets payback on behalf of his partner, eliminating Fulton just moments later. Moose eliminates Fallah. Trey attempts a springboard but Myers pushes Beale into him, sending Trey crashing to the floor. Moose catches Eddie off-guard, using his brute force to push him over the top. Myers eliminates his ally, Sam Beale. Callihan clotheslines Ace from atop Fulton’s shoulders, eliminating him from the Battle Royal. Moose hits Callihan with a big boot off the apron for the elimination. Sabin has a headlock on Moose but Myers eliminates them both from behind to win!
Brian Myers Wins the #1 Contenders Battle Royal