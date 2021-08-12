Petey Williams & Steve Maclin Set to Collide in Emergence Grudge Match

News / August 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Ever since Steve Maclin arrived in IMPACT Wrestling, he has been making his presence felt with a series of dominant victories. But it’s not just the win that Maclin is after – he enjoys inflicting pain on his opponents. After Maclin attempted to end the career of Trey Miguel, it was IMPACT veteran Petey Williams who stood up to the master of mayhem. Claiming that Petey got in his way of his championship aspirations, Maclin would retaliate by costing him an opportunity at the IMPACT World Title when he attacked him during the #1 Contenders Battle Royal. Now the two rivals are set to collide in what will certainly be a physical exchange at Emergence!
