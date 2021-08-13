Christian Cage Dethrones Kenny Omega on AEW Rampage, Makes First Defense Against Brian Myers at Emergence

News / August 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just two days after confronting The Elite, Christian Cage shocked the world when he defeated Kenny Omega earlier tonight on the first-ever AEW Rampage! It had been 4691 days since Christian Cage last challenged for the IMPACT World Title and 5207 days since he last held a World Championship in IMPACT – but all of that has changed because Christian Cage is your new IMPACT World Champion!
With this monumental victory, Christian Cage will inherit Kenny Omega’s obligation to defend the IMPACT World Title at Emergence next Friday. Following last night’s 20-man #1 Contenders Battle Royal, we now know that his opponent will be none other than “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers! Will Christian Cage continue to assert his dominance or will Brian Myers bring a halt to his championship reign before it even gets started?
