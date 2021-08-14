Unique, Match-Used Weapons Available Now on IMPACT’s eBay Store

News / August 14, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
An array of unique, match-used weapons – some lethal, some laughable, all highly collectible – are now available in IMPACT’s official eBay store: www.ebay.com/impactwrestling.
The auctions include an autographed Baseball Bat, Cookie Sheets and a Custom-Made Slammiversary Vest that was signed by the IMPACT Roster. All of the proceeds from the Vest are being donated to the ASPCA: the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which is the first humane organization established in the Americas.
Perhaps the most unique item now available is the actual Fork that was used in the Slammiverary main even between then-IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and his challenger, Sami Callihan. To bid on The Fork: https://ebay.us/meIzt5.
Here’s a look at some of the other special collectibles also now available:
Sami Callihan Autographed Match-Used Baseball Bat:
Slammiversary Custom-Made & Worn Vest, Autographed by the IMPACT Roster:
Slammiversary Match-Used Garbage Can Lid, Autographed by Sami Callihan:
Match-Used & Autographed Cookie Sheet #1:
Match-Used & Autographed Cookie Sheet #2:
Rohit Raju Autographed & Match-Used Clothing Hook Pole from Slammiversary:
Matthew Rehwoldt Autographed IMPACT-Used Mounted Canvas Promotion, 1-of-1: