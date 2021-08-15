Moose, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan & Ace Austin Collide in IMPACT World Title #1 Contenders Match at Emergence

News / August 15, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The four runners-up in the #1 Contenders Battle Royal recently on IMPACT! will have another shot to earn an IMPACT World Title opportunity when they compete in a four-way #1 Contenders match at Emergence. Moose, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan or Ace Austin – who will challenge the IMPACT World Champion at our September IMPACT Plus special, Victory Road? And will they be facing new IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage or “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers? All questions will be answered at Emergence!
Click here for more on Emergence, streaming Friday, August 20th on IMPACT Plus!