IMPACT! Exclusives: Doc Gallows & Joe Doering Prepare for War to Determine Best Big Man in the Business

Exclusive / August 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just 24 hours before IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defend their titles against Violent By Design and the team of Rich Swann and Willie Mack at Emergence, Doc Gallows and Joe Doering will go one-on-one to determine the best big man in the business this Thursday on IMPACT! But before we get there, both Gallows and VBD’s leader, Eric Young, deliver one final message in this series of exclusive clips!
Don’t miss the final IMPACT! before Emergence, this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV!