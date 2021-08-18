IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: August 19, 2021

Preview / August 18, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
A new IMPACT World Champion means a new era in IMPACT Wrestling! Less than 24 hours before Emergence on IMPACT Plus, don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV.
On the first-ever AEW Rampage, Christian Cage dethroned “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega to become the new IMPACT World Champion in a historic moment that shocked the wrestling world! As Christian Cage prepares to make his first title defense against “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers at Emergence, “The Instant Classic” returns to the IMPACT Zone for the first time in over a decade this Thursday.
Before Melina challenges “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title, history will be made when she makes her IMPACT in-ring debut this Thursday! As Melina looks to build momentum towards NWA EmPowerrr, who will step up to face one of the most legendary competitors in women’s wrestling?
The four runners-up in the recent #1 Contenders Battle Royal will have another chance to earn an IMPACT World Title opportunity when they compete in a four-way #1 Contenders match at Emergence. But before that happens, they must team up for a tag team match of epic proportions as Moose and Ace Austin battle Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan this Thursday!
Before IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defend their titles against Violent By Design and the team of Rich Swann and Willie Mack at Emergence, Doc Gallows will go head-to-head with Joe Doering to answer the all-important question, who is the best big man in the business? This Thursday, brace yourself for what will certainly be a thunderous, hard-hitting collision like no other!
Last week, Knockouts veteran Madison Rayne made her jaw-dropping return when she cost Taylor Wilde her match against Tenille Dashwood. While Madison’s intentions remain unclear, one thing is for certain – her alliance with Tenille Dashwood has put the entire Knockouts Division on notice. This Thursday, Madison hosts the return of Locker Room Talk with special guest, Tenille Dashwood!
Matt Cardona was well on his way to defeating IMPACT newcomer John Skyler last week when Rohit Raju provided a distraction from ringside, allowing Skyler to score the huge upset victory! Now Cardona is out for revenge when he battles Rohit’s muscle, “The Indian Lion” Shera this Thursday night.
Kick off your night with an all-new Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV! Join Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews as they get you ready for all things IMPACT, plus a must-see exclusive match between Tasha Steelz and Knockouts Tag Team Champion Havok! After Tasha brought a violent end to her partnership with Kiera Hogan, she and her new ally, the powerful Savannah Evans, have their sights set on reclaiming Knockouts gold.
The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, Best of UK Invasion. Don’t miss the greatest matches and moments of Magnus, Doug Williams and Rob Terry!