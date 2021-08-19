Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs Melina & Trey Miguel, Madison Rayne’s In-Ring Return & More Added to Emergence

News / August 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
In addition to the already stacked card, four more blockbuster matches have been added to Emergence, streaming this Friday at 7pm ET on IMPACT Plus!
As Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo prepares to defend her title against the legendary Melina at NWA EmPowerrr, both champion and challenger will compete in mixed tag team action at Emergence. Following Melina’s dominant IMPACT in-ring debut, Purrazzo delivered a blindside attack with the help of “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt but there to even the odds for Melina was IMPACT mainstay, Trey Miguel! Who will gain momentum heading into arguably one of the biggest Knockouts Title matches of all time?
Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood, together they are The Influence. With Madison’s in-ring experience and Tenille’s social media following, these two Knockouts believe that they have a recipe for success. Madison made a shocking reappearance when she cost Taylor Wilde her match against rival Tenille Dashwood. Now the Knockouts veteran is set to make her in-ring return when she goes one-on-one with a vengeful Taylor Wilde at Emergence!
A backstage altercation between Rohit Raju and Matt Cardona has led to this heated grudge match at Emergence! While the IMPACT roster continues to grow with the biggest names in professional wrestling, tensions are at an all-time high. With “The Indian Lion” Shera in Rohit’s corner and Chelsea Green in the corner of Cardona, who will score the all-important W?
The most terrifying stable in IMPACT Wrestling, otherwise known as Decay, is set for a huge 8-person tag team match at Emergence as they battle the team of Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh and No Way! While Tasha and Savannah have their sights firmly locked on the Knockouts Tag Team Titles held by Havok and Rosemary, Fallah and No Way have also had their issues with the group as of late. What will happen when eight of the biggest personalities in IMPACT put it all on the line inside the squared circle?
