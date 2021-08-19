Tasha Steelz Vanquishes Havok With Her Sights Set on Reclaiming the Knockouts Tag Titles

News / August 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight on Before the IMPACT, Tasha Steelz squared off with one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Decay‘s terrifying powerhouse, Havok! After Tasha brought a violent end to her partnership with Kiera Hogan, she joined forces with IMPACT newcomer, Savannah Evans, who has proven to be daunting force. With Tasha’s sights set on reclaiming the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, a win over Havok in this week’s BTI exclusive match would go a long way in achieving that goal.
It looked as though Havok had the match won when Savannah Evans put her strength on display and delivered a big boot to Rosemary on the apron. The distraction allowed Tasha Steelz to capitalize with her signature Codebreaker into a Jackknife pin for three. Are Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans the next Knockouts Tag Team Champions?
