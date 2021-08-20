Emergence on IMPACT Plus Results

Results / August 20, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence on IMPACT Plus!
Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green vs Rohit Raju w/ Shera
We kick things off with this heated rivalry! Cardona is in control early as he sends Rohit to the outside with a strong shoulder tackle. Cardona misses a baseball slide but connects with a big boot on the floor instead. Cardona attempts a slingshot crossbody but he crashes and burns when Rohit pulls open the ring skirt! Rohit distracts the referee, allowing Shera to attack Cardona. Rohit hits a Buzzsaw kick for two. Cardona hits the Reboot but this time it’s Rohit who kicks out just in time! Rohit attempts a roll up with his feet on the ropes but the referee catches him! Cardona hits Radio Silence to score the victory.
Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green def Rohit Raju w/ Shera
After the match, Shera lays waste to Cardona with a chokeslam backbreaker. Shera looks to add insult to injury when Chelsea Green makes the save and sends them retreating!
Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh & No Way vs Decay (Knockouts Tag Team Champions Havok & Rosemary, Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve)
Savannah Evans makes her in-ring debut tonight as eight of IMPACT’s biggest personalities collide! Savannah shows off her strength in the early going as she delivers a big boot to Rosemary. Fallah hits a big belly-to-belly suplex on Steve. Taurus takes Fallah off his feet with a Slingblade. Decay take advantage of Fallah’s fear as they all bite him in the corner.
Havok squares off with Savannah as they exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. No Way catches Steve in mid-air and hits a vertical suplex! Taurus and Rosemary take out Fallah with a double spear for the win!
Decay (Knockouts Tag Team Champions Havok & Rosemary, Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) def Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh & No Way
Violent By Design claim that they have reemerged as they prepare to battle The Good Brothers and Rich Swann and Willie Mack for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.
Steve Maclin vs Petey Williams
Emergence continues with this personal grudge match! Maclin meets Petey on the ramp and takes control. Petey dives through the ropes with a Top Con Hilo, then pummels Maclin with repeated shots on the floor! Maclin is reeling, forcing him to retreat. Maclin counters a Hurricanrana into a vicious powerbomb. Maclin launches himself off the apron, delivering a flying elbow to Petey’s chest.
Maclin asserts his dominance, hitting a big clothesline, followed by repeated elbow strikes. Every time Petey tries to gain momentum, Maclin shuts him down. Petey goes for the Canadian Destroyer but Maclin avoids it. Petey locks in the Sharpshooter but Maclin bites his hand to break the hold! Maclin goes low, then hits his signature sitdown slam for three.
Steve Maclin def Petey Williams
Post-match, Maclin adds insult to injury as he tosses Petey to the outside.
Gia Miller interviews Taylor Wilde ahead of her match against Madison Rayne, who recently came out of retirement to join forces with Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K!
Taylor Wilde vs Madison Rayne w/ Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K
Taylor Wilde seeks revenge on Knockouts legend Madison Rayne tonight! Taylor quickens the pace with a series of arm drags, sending Madison retreating to the floor. Taylor dives through the ropes but Kaleb With a K takes the brunt of it! The distraction allows Madison to recover and hit a slingshot into the ropes. Taylor connects with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for two. Madison hits the Ripcord Cutter but Taylor gets her shoulder up before three.
Taylor has the match won following a bridge German suplex but Kaleb pulls the referee out of the ring! Tenille Dashwood throws Taylor into the steel ring post and Madison rolls her up to win.
Madison Rayne w/ Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K def Taylor Wilde
Doc Gallows claims that he’s ready to defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles tonight less than 24 hours after he sent Joe Doering crashing through the stage on IMPACT!
Moose vs Sami Callihan vs Chris Sabin vs Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton – IMPACT World Title #1 Contenders Match
The winner of this match will challenge the winner of Christian Cage vs Brian Myers for the IMPACT World Title! The action is fast and furious from the opening bell as Sabin takes Moose off his feet with a Hurricanrana. Sami drives Ace head-first into the turnbuckles with a Death Valley Driver. Moose powerbombs Sabin over the top rope to the floor. Ace soars through the air and hits a Fosbury Flop into Moose and Callihan! Moose powerbombs Ace directly into the hardest part of the ring. Sabin spikes Moose with a tornado DDT for two. Ace pleads with the referee after Callihan kicks out of The Fold. Everyone teams up on Moose as they deliver a triple superkick to his jaw. Moments later, Moose hits Ace with a Uranagi. Callihan clobbers Moose with a steel chair, but Ace capitalizes with a roll-up to secure the victory!
Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton def Moose, Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin – IMPACT World Title #1 Contenders Match
In an interview with Gia Miller, Brian Myers declares victory over IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage later tonight.
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs Jake Something – X-Division Championship
Josh Alexander defends the X-Division Title against potentially his toughest challenger to date! Jake fights off the ankle lock in the early going, then delivers a running spear in the corner. Jake clocks him with a clubbing blow but it’s not enough to take Alexander off his feet as he bounces back with an elbow. The physicality reaches another level with Jake hitting a thunderous Thesz Press. Alexander attempts a running crossbody but Jake counters into a Death Valley Driver on the floor! Jake delivers a delayed vertical suplex for a very close near fall. Both men are down after Alexander drives his knee into the back of Jake’s neck. Alexander hits one German suplex after the other, going all the way into double digits but it’s not enough to keep Jake down.
Jake launches himself over the top rope, colliding with Alexander on the ramp! Jake makes it back into the ring before the count of ten, then hits a sit-down powerbomb for two. Alexander connects with Divine Intervention to retain the X-Division Title!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander def Jake Something – X-Division Championship
After the match, Josh Alexander and Jake Something shake hands as the crowd shows their appreciation for what was an incredible back-and-forth contest.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo says that tonight’s mixed tag team matching pitting her and Matthew Rehwoldt vs Melina and Trey Miguel is just an appetizer of what’s going to happen at NWA EmPowerrr!
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs Melina & Trey Miguel
Deonna Purrazzo and Melina are on a collision course for NWA EmPowerrr but we get a preview of things to come in mixed tag team action tonight! Trey and Melina deliver tandem offense to Rehwoldt following a big codebreaker.
Deonna pulls Melina’s hair from the apron and Rehwoldt gains control with a running spear. Melina attempts to create separation with a back elbow but Purrazzo shuts down her momentum. Purrazzo and Rehwoldt cut off the ring as they begin to wear Melina down. Moments later, Melina hits a neckbreaker and makes the tag to Trey! The pace quickens as Trey connects with a double foot stomp to the back of Rehwoldt’s head! Rehwoldt knocks Trey off the apron, preventing Melina from making the tag once again. Purrazzo nails Melina from the apron, allowing Rehwoldt to capitalize and roll her up for three.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt def Melina & Trey Miguel
IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage tells Gia Miller that Brian Myers is not on his level!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Rhino) vs Rich Swann & Willie Mack – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
It’s every team for themselves in this three-way war for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles! Doc Gallows and Joe Doering kick things off in a continuation of their wild matchup last night on IMPACT! The Good Brothers turn their attention to Rich as they attempt to isolate the smallest man in the match. Gallows hits him with an impressive delayed vertical suplex. Rich builds momentum with a low dropkick to Rhino. Just as Rich is about tag in Willie, Anderson knocks him off the apron! Moments later, Swann takes out Anderson with an Enzuigiri then successfully makes the tag to Willie, who hits Anderson with his signature standing Moonsault.
Willie hits the Stunner on Anderson but Rhino pushes Willie off the top, bringing a halt to his follow-up Frog Splash. Anderson rolls up Rhino to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers def Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Rhino) & Rich Swann & Willie Mack – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
After the match, Eric Young is furious at Rhino for failing Violent By Design.
IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage vs Brian Myers w/ Sam Beale – IMPACT World Championship
New IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage makes his first title defense just one week after defeating Kenny Omega to win the title!
Christian Cage is in control from the opening bell as Myers retreats. Christian Cage goes for the spear but once again, Myers escapes under the bottom rope. Christian Cage follows him to the outside where he delivers a series of chops against the guardrail. Beale provides a distraction at ringside, allowing Myers to attack Christian Cage from behind! Myers trips him up, then connects with a Flatliner for two. Myers crashes and burns on a top rope elbow drop attempt and Christian Cage turns the tide. Christian Cage shift his attention towards Beale but the momentary distraction gives Myers the opportunity to hit the Spear for a very close near fall! Christian Cage comes right back with a tornado DDT off the top. Christian Cage connects with a spear of his own, followed by the Killswitch to retain the IMPACT World Title!
IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage def Brian Myers w/ Sam Beale – IMPACT World Championship
Emergence on IMPACT Plus goes off the air.