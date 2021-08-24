Exclusive Footage of IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage After Emergence Went Off the Air, Plus More

Exclusive / August 24, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras were rolling for these exclusive clips from Emergence that you won’t see anywhere else!
Following their thrilling IMPACT World Title encounter in the main event, we hear from both Christian Cage and Brian Myers just moments after the bell. Christian Cage delivers an emotional address to the fans live in the IMPACT Zone while Brian Myers places blame for failing to capture the gold! Also, Rich Swann & Willie Mack aren’t finished with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers!
Click here for full Emergence results.