IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: August 26, 2021

Results / August 26, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
With an unforgettable Emergence in the rearview mirror, the stars and Knockouts begin their journey towards Victory Road tonight on an all-new IMPACT!
Chris Sabin vs Sami Callihan
After coming up short in the four-way #1 Contenders match at Emergence, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan look to bounce back with a win tonight! Sabin jumpstarts the action, diving to the outside before the opening bell. Callihan quickly turns the tide with a powerbomb, followed by a Death Valley Driver. Sabin launches himself off the apron, colliding with Callihan on the floor. Callihan powerbombs him back-first into the steel ring post. Sabin sends Callihan into the corner with a dropkick off the top rope. It’s a stalemate as both men take each other out with kicks to the head! Callihan delivers a curb stomp, then piledrives Sabin for two. Sabin comes back with the Cradle Shock to win!
Chris Sabin def Sami Callihan
After the match, an enraged Moose attacks Callihan for costing him the #1 Contenders match at Emergence. Moose is about to do some serious damage with a steel chair when Callihan’s greatest rival, Eddie Edwards, makes the save!
Taylor Wilde tells Gia Miller that she requested tonight’s 3-on-1 Handicap match against The Influence to put an end to Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K once and for all!
Eddie Edwards tells Sami Callihan that they’re even after coming to his aid earlier tonight. Eddie demands that they stay out of each other’s business from now on.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo interrupts Mickie James as she promotes NWA’s first-ever all women’s PPV, Empowerrr, this Saturday night. Purrazzo tells Mickie that she’s giving off the wrong impression that her Knockouts Title defense against the legendary Melina will be competitive. Mickie is unsure if Purrazzo is capable of defeating Melina without the help of Matthew Rehwoldt. Purrazzo attacks Mickie but Trey Miguel and Melina come to her aid! Melina takes out Purrazzo, sending her and Rehwodlt retreating up the ramp.
Brian Myers presents “How to Be a Professional Chapter 31: Gear Customization”. Myers teaches Sam Beale how to cut the sleeves off a T-Shirt. Beale accuses Myers of denying his loss to IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage at Emergence. Myers ignores him and announces an open casting call to find more people like Beale who he can share his wealth of information with.
Chris Bey vs David Finlay
After Juice Robinson was laid out in a blindside attack last week, David Finlay continues his rivalry with the Bullet Club’s newest member, Chris Bey, here tonight! Finlay takes control in the early going with a series of hard strikes. Bey launches Finlay into the ropes, then hits a back elbow drop to turn the tide. Bey begins to wear Finlay down as he secures a headlock. Bey taunts the crowd, giving Finlay an opportunity to recover and connect with a springboard crossbody! Finlay hits a back suplex on the hardest part of the ring. Finlay continues to target the back as he connects with a huge backbreaker for two. Bey rolls up Finlay with his feet on the ropes for leverage to steal the victory!
Chris Bey def David Finlay
Rich Swann and Willie Mack send a message to IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers before their non-title collision in tonight’s main event!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander reflects on his victory over Jake Something at Emergence, a match that had the wrestling world buzzing. Gia Miller asks him who he has in mind for his next challenger. Alexander announces an open challenge where any former X-Division Champion can challenge him for the title next Thursday on IMPACT!
IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage in the IMPACT Zone
Christian Cage is in the ring to address not only his victory over Brian Myers at Emergence, but also his next IMPACT World Title defense against new #1 Contender Ace Austin at Victory Road. Tommy Dreamer comes out and praises Christian Cage for his incredible success since returning to pro wrestling. Dreamer makes a point of thanking him for representing IMPACT Wrestling like a true champion should. Dreamer says that while he hasn’t earned it yet, he would like to face Christian Cage one last time. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton interrupt as Ace claims that he will become the youngest IMPACT World Champion in history at Victory Road. Ace throws a punch and a huge brawl breaks out! Christian Cage and Dreamer clear the ring, sending Ace and Futon retreating.
Eric Young blames Rhino for failing to recapture the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Emergence. As a result, Violent By Design must now cleanse him in the holy waters of change.
Ace Austin demands a match with Tommy Dreamer from IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. The match is made but if Ace loses, Tommy Dreamer will be added to the IMPACT World Title match at Victory Road!
Taylor Wilde vs The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K)
After Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K cost Taylor Wilde her match against Madison Rayne at Emergence, Wilde looks to overcome the odds and take out all three of them! Wilde soars through the air with a top rope crossbody, colliding with The Influence on the ramp! Wilde almost puts Kaleb away with a Hurricanrana, but gets blindsided by Rayne and Dashwood. Wilde does everything in her power to score the victory but ultimately falls victim to the numbers game as Dashwood hits her with the Spotlight kick for three.
The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K) def Taylor Wilde
Post-match, The Influence continue their beatdown on Taylor Wilde when Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering even the odds!
Su Yung and Kimber Lee continue to search for souls as they target their next victim, Brandi Lauren!
After TJP answered Steve Maclin’s open challenge earlier tonight, Petey Williams came to his aid when he was on the receiving end of a beatdown! During a backstage interview with Gia Miller, TJP tells Petey Williams that he doesn’t need his help. Both of them agree to stay out of each other’s business.
Chelsea Green lays out a challenge for next week – her and Matt Cardona vs Rohit Raju and Shera!
Tasha Steelz is furious with Fallah Bahh for costing them an opportunity at Decay’s Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Fallah claims that he will make it up to her when he and No Way take out Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve next week.
Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV. The Influence battle Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. Rohit Raju and Shera collide with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. Josh Alexander issues an X-Division Title open challenge to any former X-Division Champion. Plus, Ace Austin takes on Tommy Dreamer in a match where if Dreamer wins, he will be added to the IMPACT World Title match at Victory Road and more!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Rich Swann & Willie Mack
Rich Swann and Wilile Mack look to earn another IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity in tonight’s main event against the reigning champs! Rich and Willie deliver in-sync offense with a splash Moonsault combo. Gallows brings a halt to their momentum by pummeling Rich with strikes in the corner. Anderson hits a strong Irish whip but Willie comes back with a pop-up forearm. Rich is firing on all cylinders, taking Gallows off his feet with a spin kick, followed by a running splash on Anderson! Moments later, Anderson hits him with a spinebuster for two. Rich counters the Gun Stun into a rollup to score the victory!
Rich Swann & Willie Mack def IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers
As the reality sets in that Rich Swann and Willie Mack could be next in line for an IMPACT World Tag Team Title match, Doc Gallows attacks Rich from behind. The Good Brothers send a message to the entire wrestling world as they send Swann head-first into a steel chair, followed by a Magic Killer to Willie. The Good Brothers make one final statement, powerbombing Willie through a table on the floor.
IMPACT! goes off the air.