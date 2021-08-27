IMPACT! Photos: Deonna Purrazzo, Melina & Mickie James Involved in Wild Brawl Just Days Before NWA EmPowerrr

Gallery / August 27, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Check out this must-see ringside photo gallery from last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. Tensions boiled over between Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James, leading to an all-out brawl where Melina sent a physical message to her opponent for NWA EmPowerrr this Saturday! Plus, relive every jaw-dropping exchange from the main event pitting IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and so much more!
