Deonna Purrazzo Retains Her Knockouts Title at NWA EmPowerrr

News / August 29, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On a historic night at NWA’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view, Deonna Purrazzo successfully defended her Knockouts Title against the legendary Melina.
After weeks of confrontation involving some of the biggest names in Knockouts history, such as Mickie James and Gail Kim, Purrazzo continued her reign of dominance and wrote yet another successful chapter in the “Age of the Virtuosa”. With her victory at NWA EmPowerrr officially in the record books, the question must now be asked once again: What is next for Deonna Purrazzo?