Sam Beale Puts Out a Casting Call on Behalf of Brian Myers & More Exclusive Videos From IMPACT!

Exclusive / August 31, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras were rolling for these exclusive clips that you won’t see anywhere else! Sam Beale puts out a casting call on Brian Myers‘ behalf in search of young talent who are looking to become “professionals”.
After Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering came to the aid of Taylor Wilde last week, they explain their actions as the three of them prepare to battle The Influence this Thursday. Plus, Rohit Raju and Shera deliver one final message ahead of their heated tag team collision with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green!
