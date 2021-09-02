IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: September 2, 2021

Results / September 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Tonight’s IMPACT! is dedicated to the memory of Shannon “Daffney” Spruill. RIP.
The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K) vs Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
The odds have been evened for Taylor Wilde as she’s joined by Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering to take on The Influence here tonight. Jordynne hits Kaleb with a running boot on the apron. Madison pushes Jordynne off the top rope and The Influence gain control. The Influence wear Jordynne down as they cut off the ring and prevent her from making the tag. Moments later, Jordynne creates separation and tags in Taylor. She quickens the pace, spiking Kaleb with a tornado DDT. Madison is holding on to Kaleb in order to stop Taylor from delivering a German suplex. Jordynne kicks her hands away, allowing Taylor to successfully connect for the three count!
Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering def The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K)
At NWA EmPowerrr, Deonna Purrazzo successfully retained her Knockouts Title over the legendary Melina. The following night at NWA 73, Purrazzo viciously attacked Mickie James. Gia Miller interviews Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt in the back as “The Virtuosa” delivers a chilling message: “Don’t cross the King and Queen”.
Tommy Dreamer tells IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage that he wants to go it alone in his match against Ace Austin tonight. If Dreamer wins, he’ll be added to the IMPACT World Title match at Victory Road!
Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) w/ Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary & Havok vs Fallah Bahh & No Way
Before the match begins, a member of No Way’s conga line attacks Rosemary with a Codebreaker! They remove their mask and it turns out to be Tasha Steelz. Havok chases her up the ramp where she’s met with a thunderous clothesline from Savannah Evans.
The match is underway as Fallah looks to conquer his fear of Decay. Fallah hits Taurus with a splash, then gives Decay a taste of their own medicine as he bites the hand of Taurus! No Way pummels him with a series of repeated kicks in the corner, followed by a vertical powerslam. Both No Way and Taurus take each other out with a double clothesline, then make tags to their respective partners. Steve rolls up Fallah for a very close near fall. Taurus soars with a slingshot crossbody to No Way on the floor. Back in the ring, Steve bites Fallah and hits his signature jumping DDT to win!
Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) def Fallah Bahh & No Way
Moose asks W. Morrissey to form an alliance as they share common enemies in Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards!
Steve Maclin challenges Petey Williams to a match next Thursday and claims that it will be “mayhem for all”.
Moose Calls Out Eddie Edwards
After Eddie Edwards shockingly came to the aid of Sami Callihan during a brutal assault from Moose, the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God” looks to punish him for trying to be a hero. Eddie attacks Moose with his kendo stick but quickly falls victim to the numbers game when W. Morrissey gets involved. The two giants take out Eddie with an assisted powerbomb as Callihan is nowhere to be seen.
Fallah Bahh and No Way claim that they had nothing to do with Tasha Steelz’ attack on Rosemary earlier tonight. Fallah’s former partner, TJP, makes amends with his new partner, No Way, and tells them that he knows of a sure-thing bet at Swinger’s Palace.
After costing Violent By Design their opportunity to recapture the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, Rhino is punished by the group’s leader, Eric Young.
Last week, Josh Alexander issued an X-Division Title open challenge to any former X-Division Champion. Answering the call is Jake Crist, who has not been seen in IMPACT Wrestling for some time!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs Jake Crist – X-Division Championship
Alexander hits a powerslam in the early going. Crist meets him on the top, then connects with a Superplex, followed by a swinging neckbreaker for two. Crist attempts to ground Alexander but the champ fights out and delivers a back body drop. Crist counters Divine Intervention but gets caught with one German Suplex after another. Alexander hits Divine Intervention to win the match and retain the X-Division Title!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander def Jake Crist – X-Division Championship
Post-match, Gia Miller interviews Josh Alexander in the ring. Alexander says that he defended his title against an unknown opponent tonight to prove why he should be in the discussion for the greatest X-Division Champion of all time. Chris Sabin interrupts and says that if Alexander wants to be the best, he needs to defeat the greatest X-Division wrestler of all time, the former 8-time X-Division Champion, Chris Sabin himself! Alexander accepts the challenge and the match is official for Victory Road on September 18th!
Following Sam Beale’s casting call for wrestlers who are looking to become “professionals”, Brian Myers judges the new recruits. Myers quickly cuts all but two of them, leaving Manny Lemons and “Outlandish” Zicky Dice.
Rohit Raju & Shera vs Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
The heated rivalry between Matt Cardona and Rohit Raju has evolved into what promises to be an explosive tag team encounter tonight! Shera sends Cardona flying across the ring with a powerful pounce. Cardona and Chelsea connect with tandem offense, including a pump kick leg sweep. Chelsea hits a tilt-a-whirl head scissors on Rohit. Shera refuses to wrestle Chelsea but gets caught with Radio Silence from Cardona! Rohit drives Cardona into the steel ring post. Rohit hits Chelsea with a knockout jumping knee for three.
Rohit Raju & Shera def Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
Kimber Lee and Su Yung have converted Brandi Lauren’s soul into something terrifying!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers Address Rich Swann & Willie Mack
The Good Brothers are in the ring to address their loss to Rich Swann and Willie Mack last week. They say that even though Rich and Willie won the match, it doesn’t automatically mean that they’re the #1 contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. The Good Brothers also reveal that Willie is in the hospital after being put through a table during the post-match assault. Rich has heard enough and storms the ring with a steel chair! Rich does some serious damage before security breaks things up!
Scott D’Amore tells Rich Swann that he can settle his differences with The Good Brothers next week when he meets Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl!
The road to Victory Road continues on an all-new IMPACT!, next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV. In addition to the Bunkhouse Brawl between Rich Swann and Karl Anderson, check out these other must-see matchups! Steve Maclin battles Petey Williams, Chris Bey collides with David Finlay, Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary goes one-on-one with Tasha Steelz, Moose takes on Eddie Edwards and more!
Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton vs Tommy Dreamer – If Tommy Dreamer Wins, He’s Added to the IMPACT World Title Match at Victory Road
Tommy Dreamer wants to lock up with IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage one more time but he’ll have to defeat Ace Austin tonight in order to do it. If he does, the IMPACT World Title match between Christian Cage and Ace Austin at Victory Road will become a Triple Threat! Dreamer hits a hip toss, followed by the Bionic Elbow in the opening moments of the match. The fight spills to the outside where Fulton protects Ace from hitting the guardrail. Ace distracts the referee, allowing Fulton to attack Dreamer on floor! After several minutes of dominance from Ace, Dreamer turns the tide with a hanging neckbreaker out of the corner. Dreamer hits a powerslam for two. Ace comes back with a springboard leg drop for a near fall of his own. Dreamer counters The Fold into a cutter but Fulton pulls his leg underneath the rope to break the pin! Dreamer neutralizes Fulton with a DDT on the floor but on his way back into the ring, Ace catches him with The Fold to win.
Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton def Tommy Dreamer – If Tommy Dreamer Wins, He’s Added to the IMPACT World Title Match at Victory Road
