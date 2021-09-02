Jake Something Teaches John Skyler a Painful Lesson in Respect on Before the IMPACT

News / September 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It was just a few weeks ago when IMPACT newcomer John Skyler scored the huge upset victory over Matt Cardona – of course, it wasn’t without the help of Rohit Raju but that’s not what the record book shows. Fast forward to last week’s edition of BTI where John Skyler rudely interrupted an interview with Jake Something, claiming that Gia Miller should have been interviewing him instead. Earlier tonight, John Skyler had a chance to put his money where his mouth is when he battled Jake Something in an exclusive contest.
John Skyler held his own and went toe-to-toe with Jake Something which is an impressive feat in itself. But after several minutes of domination, Jake Something turned the tide with an earth-shattering powerbomb. Moments later, Jake Something connected with his signature Black Hole Slam to score the all-important victory and teach John Skyler a painful lesson in respect.
Don’t miss BTI next Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV as Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews get you ready for all things IMPACT!