Josh Alexander Looks to Cement His Legacy in X-Division Title Clash with Chris Sabin

News / September 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Since winning the X-Division Championship in April, Josh Alexander has conquered each and every competitor that has stepped up to challenge him. As he looks to cement his legacy as the greatest X-Division Champion of all time, Alexander issued an open challenge to any former X-Division champ. Following a successful title defense over Jake Crist, Alexander was then confronted by possibly the most highly-acclaimed X-Division star in IMPACT history, Chris Sabin. While Sabin praised Alexander’s incredible in-ring ability, he made it clear that as a former 8-time X-Division Champion, Alexander cannot call himself the best until he defeats him. With that, the high-stakes match was made and Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division Title against Chris Sabin on September 18th at Victory Road!
Click here for more on Victory Road, streaming September 18th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.