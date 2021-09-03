IMPACT! Photos: Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Exact Revenge on The Influence, Plus More Unbelievable Action

Gallery / September 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Check out this must-see ringside photo gallery from last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. With Victory Road just a few weeks away, the entire IMPACT roster is proving that they will do whatever it takes to gain momentum. After being on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown last week, Taylor Wilde joined forces with Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering to battle The Influence in a star-studded six-person tag. Plus, Moose and W. Morrissey formed an unstoppable alliance built on the destruction of Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann delivered a vengeful steel chair attack on IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and so much more!
