Mickie James Speaks With the Media Ahead of IMPACT’s Return to Nashville This Month

News / September 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Click here to purchase tickets for IMPACT Wrestling LIVE in Nashville on September 17th, 18th and 19th!
Mickie James spent Friday, September 3rd speaking with the media around Nashville, TN to promote the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings, September 17th through 19th at Skyway Studios!
While visiting Sports Line TV on News Channel 5+ and 105.9 The Rock Nashville, the wrestling legend addressed Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo with some very direct commentary, as well as other Knockouts on the IMPACT roster. James also touched on the fallout from last Saturday’s NWA EmPowerrr event, which was NWA’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view.
James will be at the Nashville SC home match tonight as they take on New York City FC.