IMPACT! Exclusives: Swann Vows to Get Wild in Bunkhouse Brawl with Anderson, Edwards Reflects on Storied Rivalry with Moose & More

Exclusive / September 7, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following last week’s loaded edition of IMPACT!, the cameras kept rolling for these exclusive clips that you won’t see anywhere else!
After The Good Brothers laid out Willie Mack by putting him through a table, Rich Swann retaliated with a brutal steel chair attack on the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions! This Thursday, Swann has another chance for revenge when he battles Karl Anderson in a hardcore Bunkhouse Brawl. Hear what Swann had to say just moments after the match was made official.
W. Morrissey and Moose have formed an unstoppable alliance bent on the destruction of Eddie Edwards! Before “Mr. Anything is Possible” goes one-on-one with Moose this Thursday on IMPACT!, Edwards reflects on their storied rivalry and explains why in this case, some wounds never heal.
Plus, David Finlay and Chris Bey speak on their highly-anticipated rematch, mere weeks after the Bullet Club’s “Ultimate Finesser” cheated to defeat Finlay in their first encounter.
Catch up on everything you need to know from last week’s IMPACT! by clicking here, then tune in to an all-new episode this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV!