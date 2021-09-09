Laredo Kid Soars to Victory in Pulse-Pounding Return on Before the IMPACT

News / September 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
High-flying luchador Laredo Kid made his long-awaited return to IMPACT Wrestling earlier tonight when he battled surging IMPACT newcomer John Skyler in this week’s BTI exclusive matchup!
Laredo Kid wasted no time in reminding the world why he boasts some of the most breathtaking offense in professional wrestling today, bringing lucha madness to the IMPACT Zone once again. But John Skyler would not go down without a fight as he put his impressive skillset of wrestling fundamentals on display. After a back-and-forth contest that had the crowd chanting “This is awesome!”, Laredo Kid connected with a daring top rope Spanish Fly to secure the victory!
What’s next for Laredo Kid in IMPACT Wrestling? Only time will tell. Don’t miss BTI next Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV as Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for the night of action ahead!