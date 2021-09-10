IMPACT! Photos: Chris Bey Brings Backup as Hikuleo Demolishes FinJuice, Plus Exclusive Shots from the Show-Ending Brawl

Gallery / September 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these stunning ringside photos from last night’s wild edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Just as momentum appeared to swing in the favor of FinJuice following David Finlay’s victory over Chris Bey, the Bullet Club’s “Ultimate Finesser” unleashed the gargantuan Hikuleo on the unsuspecting duo! After IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage and Ace Austin learned that they would lead two respective teams into a 10-man war next Thursday, all hell broke loose between the competitors in a chaotic fight to end the night, plus more!
