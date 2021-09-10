Tons of Rare, Match-Used Wrestling Collectibles Now Available on IMPACT’s eBay Store

News / September 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

The demand for rare, match-used wrestling collectibles is ever-growing — and IMPACT Wrestling continues to deliver. 

Case in point, the official, used Tag Ropes from Slammiversary this past July are now available on IMPACT’s official eBay Store: www.ebay.com/impactwrestling.  Both ropes have the official IMPACT Hologram, to verify the item’s authenticity.  To bid, go to:  https://ebay.us/i5lBfA

Another rare, high-demand collectible now available is an official, match-used Mic Flag from #IMPACTonAXSTV. To bid, go to: https://ebay.us/fLPjCn . 

Here are some of the other Cool Collectibles now available: 

Trading Card Set – All 13 cards from Series 1, All Autographed

https://ebay.us/cZJGpa

D’Lo Brown Slammiversary-worn Vest & Tie, both autographed

https://ebay.us/pG3APD

Match-used Turnbuckle w/ Anthem Eagle

https://ebay.us/Rf5mnP

ALISHA EDWARDS Worn & Autographed Dress From Swinger’s Palace

https://ebay.us/WdLtPr 

Decay Autographed Match-Used Canvas Swatch, signed by 3: Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus

https://ebay.us/eCQjUX

Matt Cardona Match-Worn & Autographed Shirt

https://ebay.us/YkODsE

W. Morrissey Match-Worn & Autographed Shirt

https://ebay.us/sPBHKK

Karl Anderson Match-Worn & Autographed Shirt

https://ebay.us/AnhEru

