Josh Alexander, Chris Bey & Hikuleo Preview Their High-Stakes Matchups This Saturday at Victory Road

Don’t miss these exclusive clips from the latest IMPACT! Hear what X-Division Champion Josh Alexander and the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo had to say as they prepare to compete in two monumental bouts this Saturday at Victory Road!
For “Walking Weapon”, he prepares to make his biggest X-Division title defense to date against former 8-time champion and potentially the greatest competitor in the division’s history, Chris Sabin. Meanwhile, after recruiting the gargantuan Hikuleo to fight by his side, “The Ultimate Finesser” has his sights set on eliminating FinJuice once and for all.
Plus, see how two huge matches for this Thursday’s all-new IMPACT! came about, John Skyler vs Laredo Kid and Decay vs Violent By Design!
Click here for everything you need to know about Victory Road, streaming this Saturday, September 18th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!